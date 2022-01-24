NMSU 2022 football schedule released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The schedule for New Mexico State University’s upcoming football season has been announced. The first year of the Jerry Kill era is featured by six home games, three road games against power five teams and, of course, a matchup against the UNM Lobos.

The Aggies will open up the 2022 season in Las Cruces against Nevada on Aug. 27. NMSU will then go on a three game road trip that includes stops against BIG 10 teams Minnesota and Wisconsin. Up next for the Aggies will be a four game homestand, which features the Rio Grande Rivalry game against the Lobos on Oct. 15. Three of the Aggies last four will then be played on the road, including a trip to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers out of the SEC.

This will be the last year that New Mexico State is an independent program, before joining Conference USA in 2023. Once NMSU joins the conference, the schedule will look much different, as coach Kill envisions only one matchup each against power five, group of five and FCS opponents.

Kickoff times for the 2022 have yet to be announced and will be released at a later date.