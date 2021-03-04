NMPED: Spectators now allowed at school sporting events

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Thursday that, effective immediately, spectators will be allowed at all school-related sports to the extent allowed by the current public health order. Sports events will abide by the same rules as large entertainment venues.

In Turquoise counties, up to 75% capacity will be allowed at outdoor sporting events and up to 33% capacity for indoor sports. Green counties can allow up to 50% capacity for outdoor and 25% for indoor sports. Yellow counties can allow up to 25% capacity for outdoor sports. The host team’s county color will govern the spectator capacity.

