NMPED: Spectators now allowed at school sporting events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women's basketball team are closer to winning the Mountain West regular-season title. The Lobos defeated league-leading Colorado State 68-55 Thursday night in the first of a two-game regular season-ending series.

Both teams will play one another for the championship Friday. The game was special for the Lobos because they actually got to play at home for the first time this season. The Lobos have spent the season on the road because state health orders around COVID-19 did not allow full practice or live competition in New Mexico. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, LaTascya Duff was shutout by the Rams defense in the Lobos win. Her twin sister Latora helped to pick up the slack scoring 12 points. Shaiquel McGruder led six Lobos in double figures with 16 points. McGruder also had 9 rebounds. Jadeyn De La Cerda and Ahlise Hurst had 13 points each while Antonia Anderson chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. McKenna Hofschild led the rams with 12 points. The Lobos and Rams have a 5 p.m. game time Friday.