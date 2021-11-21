NMMI wins SWJCFC title, beating Tyler 45-10

Local Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Military Institute Football Team won the Southwest Junior Colege Football Conference Title on Saturday. They beat Tyler Junior College 45-10 at the Wool Bowl in Roswell and finish their conference run with a 10-1 overall record.

NMMI is currently ranked number 2 in the latest NJCAA Division I weekly poll.

