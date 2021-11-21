NMMI wins SWJCFC title, beating Tyler 45-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men's Basketball won their second-straight game and improved their overall record to 3-1, with an 81-78 victory over Montana State. This was a good win for this young Lobo team, as Montana came in with a lot more experience and could have posed a major problem with their bigs.

"I think this is one of the first games where we had a little bit of adversity. I mean, we were down like 2 or 4 in the second half. You know, we knew it was going to be a dog fight and I think we showed coach that we can handle adversity," said UNM Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.