NMMI football team receives champion treatment upon returning to NM

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 NCJAA National Champion NMMI Broncos Football team received a warm welcome home on Saturday night. The team was met by a police escort and fans in Clovis and Roswell.

“So, hitting New Mexico we had a police escort. Clovis got pretty rowdy for us and then that’s Malik’s hometown of course, and then hitting Roswell, they got up for us. I thank the city and just the community for coming out and supporting us,” said NMMI QB Diego Pavia.

NMMI put on a dominant performance in their 31-13 victory over top-ranked Iowa Western. Pavia finished with 3 total touchdowns in that National Championship win and after a solid season at NMMI, he can’t thank his team or coaching staff enough.

“Well I am forever grateful for NMMI of course, they brought me to the person that I am today. Coach Kyser kind of molded me into what I need to do for the next step and so, I think it was great for me and great for my other teammates too. So, I am forever thankful”, said Pavia.

The next step is now the question for Pavia and a lot of his teammates. Pavia is receiving interest at the moment from ENMU and NMSU, but he must make a decision on where he wants to go by the end of the month.

Diego is still celebrating the National Championship win at the moment but says no matter what happens in the future, he just hopes to continue doing what he loves. “It’s everything that I have dreamed of for sure, you know just going out there and having a college experience. Just play football at the next step, so I want to do it for me, I want to do it for my family, and just go out there and have fun”, said Pavia.