NMMI coach awarded 2021 Coach of the Year

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the first national championship win in program history, the New Mexico Military Institute adds another trophy to the case. This time, by way of an individual award, head Coach Kurt Taufa’asau earns 2021 Coach of Year honors.

In his first season as head coach at NMMI, Taufa’asau facilitated a 12-1 record and a junior college national title win over No. 1 ranked Iowa Western. The American Community College Football Coaches Association (ACCFCA) will present the award to Taufa’asau during the coaches convention in January.

