NMMI Broncos win NJCAA Football National Championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute now has its first-ever national championship in football. The Broncos beat Iowa Western Community College on Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas, 31-13 to win the NJCAA D-I National Title.

Number two NMMI was dominant in this game against #1 Iowa Western, as they racked up 31 points on 371 total yards. Volcano Vista graduate and NMMI quarterback, Diego Pavia finished with 3 total touchdowns, with two in the air and one on the ground.

NMMI Running back Anthony Grant would be named MVP and NMMI Head Coach Kurt Taufa’asau was named Coach of The Year. NMMI finishes their year with a 12-1 overall record and their programs first National Title.