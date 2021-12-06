NMMI Broncos football team punch their ticket to NJCAA National Championship game

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute has had a stellar football season in 2021, and this team will now compete for a national title after beating Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday 49-30.

The NMMI Broncos racked up 655 total yards in this victory and running back Anthony Grant picked up 398 of those yards on the ground. Grant finished with 5 touchdowns in this victory. “This was the first time that we made it to the national playoffs. So you feel me, it’s just an honor being in this situation and this is really big”, said Grant after this game.

Twenty-one local players are on this NMMI roster, including quarterback Diego Pavia who finished with a touchdown pass in this game. “We preached all week just starting fast, was the key to it and then they played a 3-down front so we knew that our running back was going to do something”, said Pavia.

Number two NMMI will now gear up to face #1 Iowa Western in the Junior College National Championship game, which will be on Dec. 17th, in Arkansas, that game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. MST.