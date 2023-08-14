ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –They finished with a 9-3 record and were ranked seventh in the final national football poll. The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos are hoping for an even better finish this year. The team has size and speed, but they are young.

“It’s always a challenge bringing in new guys because I can say, as of right now, we got about 30 to 40 percent of the team are vets,” said NMMI Head Coach Kurt Taufa’asau. “You know, the guys that been here but, you know, 60 of them are all new guys. So, we’re fairly young.”

Quarterback Kobe Muasau returns and will be counted on to provide leadership. “We have a lot to prove this season,” said Muasau. “I know a lot of our vets here, we’re trying to come in, and lead these younger guys. We have a lot of young guys coming in. So, me and the vets are just trying to, pretty much, just lead by example.”

The Broncos are two years removed from a national junior college championship that they celebrated in 2021. Getting back to championship form is a goal.

“This year we’re trying to reset that standard and we’re trying to get to that feeling again of winning, because last year, we didn’t win the conference, and we got the Wool Bowl, which was a great victory, but we want more than that,” said NMMI tight end Noah Armijo. “We think we should finish on top every season.”

NMMI will scrimmage Garden City Community College Thursday and play their first regular season game against Saint George on August 26.