ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos will go into the 2022 season as defending national champions of junior college football. The team will be young but determined to carry the standard set by their fellow teammates who have moved on.

The young players are benefitting from the Labor of those from last season. All of the success has brought the spoils of victory, which in this case, is upgraded facilities that can be instrumental in bringing even more talent into the program. “We tell our guys, you know, recruiters, that this is probably the best facilities in junior college, and we believe it,” said head coach Kurt Taufa’ asau. “With the help of the superintendent, board of regents, and the state, people that helped us get this nice shiny facility, you know, it’s pretty exciting.”

NMMI will start the season by hosting Snow College on Sep. 3.