NMMI Broncos advance to SWJCFC Championship Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMMI Broncos are now set to host the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference playoff Championship Game as they took out Blinn College 48-0 on Saturday afternoon in their post-season opener. NMMI is the top seed in this year’s tournament and after this victory, the #3 team in the country improves to 9-1.

NMMI will host Tyler Junior College at the Wool Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the SWJCFC Championship, that game is set to kick off at 2 p.m.