NMJC hires Mike Robbins as new baseball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Junior College announced a new head baseball coach this week. NMJC decided to hire from within and promote the then-assistant coach, Mike Robbins.

Robbins has ten years of coaching experience but this will be his first head coaching job. He has high hopes for his program moving forward and he feels that he is the right man for the job, because he has a passion for the program.

“So, I came here in 2010 as a volunteer coach and this was my first place to ever coach at. So, you know in the other places that I have been, it was always something that I said I would want to go back and do. Coach Durham, he called me around this time last year and talked to me about the job, ended up offering it to me, and long story short, here I am. This place means a lot to me and its really important that we do well,” said Robbins.