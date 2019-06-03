NMHU Vatos win 2019 National Small College Rugby Championship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. nmhu rugby

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Highlands Vatos have done it again, as they won their 3rd National Title in five years after defeating the Claremont Colleges in Philadelphia, P.A., on Sunday 17-12. The Vatos dominated their way through the semifinals but would have more trouble in the championship game.

NMHU won the game with no time left on the clock and a final push would get them their 3rd National Title in program history.