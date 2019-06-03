Local Sports

NMHU Vatos win 2019 National Small College Rugby Championship

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:58 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 04:58 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Highlands Vatos have done it again, as they won their 3rd National Title in five years after defeating the Claremont Colleges in Philadelphia, P.A., on Sunday 17-12. The Vatos dominated their way through the semifinals but would have more trouble in the championship game.

NMHU won the game with no time left on the clock and a final push would get them their 3rd National Title in program history.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment