ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands Men’s Basketball Basketball will play in the RMAC Conference Tournament on Tuesday in South Dakota. This team has been on a tear, after holding a 1-10 record in conference play in January.

The Cowboys won 9 of their last 11 games to earn an 8-seed in the RMAC Tournament. “For our guys to stay competing and stay fighting that is what I am most proud of and we put ourselves in a situation where we were able to get into the playoffs, and if you would have told me that when we were 1 and 10, I don’t know if I would have believed you, but our guys kept fighting and more than anything they bought into what we were trying to do”, said NMHU Head Basketball Coach Mike Dominguez.

What is also impressive, is that NMHU didn’t have a season last year due to COVID. The Cowboys are now looking ahead to their game on Tuesday though, and while they have a tough test playing top seed Black Hills State, they feel confident coming in.

“So far, I just told our guys to embrace the moment and enjoy it, and for us going into this game, we are confident as any other team because we played Black Hills 2 weeks ago at home and were able to beat them. We feel like we can play with anybody and in a one-game series anything can happen”, said Coach Dominguez.

NMHU will play on Tuesday at 7pm, that game will be streamed online on the RMAC Network.