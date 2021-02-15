NMAA waiting to hear from schools planning to opt out of spring competition

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association is waiting to hear from some schools on whether they will opt-out or compete in athletics this spring. So far 20 of 160 schools have chosen to opt-out.

Monday was originally supposed to be the deadline for all schools to respond, but some schools are waiting for school board meetings, scheduled this week, before deciding. Because of that, the NMAA is giving schools more time to decide.

Fall sports were postponed until the spring due to COVID-19. The first football game is scheduled for March 6. That is only for schools that have already had at least two weeks in the hybrid learning system. Schools are eligible for competition 14 days after their first day in the hybrid learning model. Schools choosing not to operate in the hybrid learning model are not eligible to compete in athletics.