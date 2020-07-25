NMAA updates sports calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was announced on Friday that all Metro Championship events will be canceled this upcoming school year. The current pandemic prevented Metro Championships in 2020-2021, but Albuquerque Public School Athletics is hopeful that they will return in the 2021-2022 school year. The NMAA released an updated sports calendar for the upcoming year, as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that in-person learning will be delayed through Labor Day.
Here is a look at that NMAA Calendar:
Sport
|Start Date
|State Championships
|Cross Country
|Oct. 5
|December 4-5
|Golf (Fall Season)
|Oct. 5
|June 21-22
|Volleyball
|Oct. 5
|December 4-12
|Basketball
|Jan. 4
|March 1-13
|Swimming & Diving
|Jan. 4
|March 13 & 20
|Spirit
|TBD
|March 26-27
|Soccer
|Feb. 15
|April 12-17
|Football
|Feb. 22
|April 23-24 & 30, May 1 & 8
|Wrestling
|April 12
|June 14-16
|Baseball
|April 5
|June 21-26
|Softball
|April 5
|June 21-26
|Golf (Spring Season)
|April 5
|June 21-22
|Tennis
|April 5
|June 14-19
|Track & Field
|April 5
|June 17-19 & 24-26