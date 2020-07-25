NMAA updates sports calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was announced on Friday that all Metro Championship events will be canceled this upcoming school year. The current pandemic prevented Metro Championships in 2020-2021, but Albuquerque Public School Athletics is hopeful that they will return in the 2021-2022 school year. The NMAA released an updated sports calendar for the upcoming year, as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that in-person learning will be delayed through Labor Day.

Here is a look at that NMAA Calendar: