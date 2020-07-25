NMAA updates sports calendar

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was announced on Friday that all Metro Championship events will be canceled this upcoming school year. The current pandemic prevented Metro Championships in 2020-2021, but Albuquerque Public School Athletics is hopeful that they will return in the 2021-2022 school year. The NMAA released an updated sports calendar for the upcoming year, as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that in-person learning will be delayed through Labor Day.

Here is a look at that NMAA Calendar:


Sport		Start DateState Championships
Cross CountryOct. 5December 4-5
Golf (Fall Season)Oct. 5June 21-22
VolleyballOct. 5December 4-12
BasketballJan. 4March 1-13
Swimming & DivingJan. 4March 13 & 20
SpiritTBDMarch 26-27
SoccerFeb. 15April 12-17
FootballFeb. 22April 23-24 & 30, May 1 & 8
WrestlingApril 12June 14-16
BaseballApril 5June 21-26
SoftballApril 5June 21-26
Golf (Spring Season)April 5June 21-22
TennisApril 5June 14-19
Track & FieldApril 5June 17-19 & 24-26

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss