ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State tournament brackets have been released for New Mexico High School Basketball. First and second-round games will be played at the higher seeds gym, while semifinals will either be played at Bernalillo High School, the Rio Rancho Events Center, or the Pit. State Championship games will be played at the Pit on March 11 and March 12.

Boys Brackets: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/basketball/playoffs/

Girls Brackets: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/basketball/girls/playoffs/