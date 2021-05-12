NMAA Spirit Competition kicks off Friday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans can now buy tickets for the New Mexico Activities Association Spirit Competition at The Pit. The competition kicks off Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The competition will be held May 14-15. All tickets are general admission and fans are being asked not to purchase tickets to another session that they are not competing in. Re-entry will not be allowed and the arena will be cleared after each session. The University of New Mexico will be charging $5 per vehicle for parking.

All performances will be live-streamed at nfhsnetwork.com with an $11 subscription which will provide a full month of access to live events. Visit the NMAA’s website for a schedule of events and for more information. Results will be posted at www.nmact.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES