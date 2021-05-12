NMAA Spirit Competition kicks off Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans can now buy tickets for the New Mexico Activities Association Spirit Competition at The Pit. The competition kicks off Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The competition will be held May 14-15. All tickets are general admission and fans are being asked not to purchase tickets to another session that they are not competing in. Re-entry will not be allowed and the arena will be cleared after each session. The University of New Mexico will be charging $5 per vehicle for parking.

All performances will be live-streamed at nfhsnetwork.com with an $11 subscription which will provide a full month of access to live events. Visit the NMAA’s website for a schedule of events and for more information. Results will be posted at www.nmact.org.