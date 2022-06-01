ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes competing as powerlifters got good news Wednesday. The New Mexico Activities Association board of directors voted in favor of a proposal to sanction powerlifting as an activity in 2022-2023.
Powerlifting will become an NMAA sanctioned sport in 2023-2024. Powerlifting has been a part of the high school scene for a couple of years. The Rio Rancho Rams won the last two statewide competitions in boys action. Lovington won the girls Class 5A title this past year.