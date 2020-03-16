NMAA finishes a successful State Basketball Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the current coronavirus health scare, the NMAA almost had to cancel the 2020 State Basketball Tournament. This did not happen and in doing so, New Mexico became just the fourth state in the country to finish out their respective State Tournament.

“You know, these kids worked hard and you know it’s a dream to come down the Pit ramp. It’s not a dream to come down the Pit ramp with fans in the stands, it’s a dream to come down the Pit ramp, and so they were still able to do that,” said Sally Marquez Executive Director, NMAA.

The players and coaches were all happy that they were able to finish out what they started at the beginning of the season. “I just want to thank the NMAA because I know a lot of the other states are calling off their whole tournaments and I could not imagine what it would feel like for this group to do all of the work that we have done and not even play. It would have been really tough,” said Kevin Lackey Melrose Basketball Coach.