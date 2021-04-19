NMAA cracks down on COVID-safe practice violators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association is cracking down on teams violating COVID-safe practices. “Right now, I’m very worried if what we’re doing continues that we will not have the chance to finish the season,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

During a board meeting on Monday morning, members voted unanimously to allow Marquez to determine how many people who break the rules will be punished. Marquez says there have been cases of athletes and coaches not wearing masks and some have even shown up with COVID-19 symptoms.

Sanctions may include suspensions, forfeitures, fines, and post-season bans. Marquez says the NMAA warned teams and coaches and a heavy hand is now needed.

All other board members agreed, including Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder. “I don’t want to lose graduation and I don’t want to lose spring sports and if we have to shut down all spectators, if we have to suspend some teams, so be it. Graduation has got to happen,” said Elder.

Athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and spectators are all subject to sanctions.