NMAA cancels youth sports competitions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will not be any games or competitions in the fall for youth sports. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made it clear that state health guidelines remain the same and that forced the New Mexico Athletics Association to postpone all fall sports. Volleyball games a cross country meets were scheduled for this weekend but were postponed Wednesday. The NMAA is working on a calendar that will move volleyball and cross country to the spring semester. The spring golf season will continue as originally planned.

NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez says she’s saddened that fall sports are postponed but is hopeful competition will resume before the end of the school year. “Since all this happened on March 11, we have been hopeful and we need to remain hopeful. And, you know, we take one step in front of the other and continue on the journey to make sure our kids will be able to compete this school year,” Marquez said.

“We’re all in this together, high school sports, club sports, you got to shut down like the governor said. Let’s do things right so we can play sooner than later. Yes, it’s disappointing, but safety comes first,” said Eldorado High School Athletic Director Roy Sanchez.

Workout groups are still permitted in groups of ten or less. The NMAA has 23 other activities from e-sports to powerlifting which is all virtual and available to students.

Latest Sports News