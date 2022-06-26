ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United saw a five-game winning streak end on Saturday night at home, losing to Birmingham Legion FC 2-0. This was the first home match for NM United in over a month and the fans showed up at a personal season-high and league-high of 12,547 fans inside Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

Birmingham racked up their two goals early in the first half, and NM United wouldn’t be able to answer after that. NM United finished with just one shot on goal and just eight overall shots. This loss now drops their record to 7-3-4.

Up next, NM United will play at Monterey Bay on Saturday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m.