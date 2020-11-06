NM United’s Troy Lesesne is the USL Championship Co-Coach of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He led his team to the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals, despite playing the entire season on the road. New Mexico United head coach Troy Lesesne was awarded for the season away with a USL Championship Co-Coach of the Year honor Thursday. He shares the award with Reno 1868 FC coach Ian Russell.

“To me, this award reflects the efforts made by the players and staff this year and under severe circumstances and I’m really proud to accept an award like this for a season that will be memorable to all of us,” said Lesesne. New Mexico United finished the regular season with an 8-3-4 record. They were bounced out of the playoffs by rival El Paso Locomotive.

