NM United’s season ends in the USL Western Conference Finals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Road Warriors”, New Mexico United, saw their season come to an end on Saturday night in El Paso, TX, as they lost to Locomotive FC in a penalty shoot-out.

El Paso took the early lead in this match, scoring in the 30th minute of the first half. The score would remain there through 90 minutes of play, but in the 96th minute of extra time, Romeo Parkes would hit the equalizing goal. NM United and El Paso went into extra time at 1-1 and after both teams couldn’t find the net in extras, this match would go to a penalty shootout.

It looked good as the first three United players would score, but Parkes would miss in the fourth shot for the team. El Paso would then sink the game-winner.

A tough exit for NM United, as they battled on the road for 17 games to get to the USL Western Conference Semifinals, which is the furthest this team has ever been in the playoffs.