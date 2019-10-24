NM United’s Season comes to an end with 2-1 loss in USL Playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico United’s inaugural season came to an end on Saturday night in the USL Playoffs. United lost to Sacramento Republic FC 2-1, in a play-in game in California.

This was a win or go home situation, so United will close out a spectacular franchise start with a loss in the USL Playoffs.

NM United finished with an 11-10-13 overall record on the season and has a lot of upside moving forward. This team set records in their first season, made it deep in the US Open Cup tournament, and made it to the USL Playoffs in their inaugural season.