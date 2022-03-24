ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United now has an opponent for the second round of the Lamar Hunt Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Following a win on Wednesday night over the Park City Red Wolves, the Las Vegas Legends have advanced to play New Mexico United.

“We get to challenge ourselves to be the best team in the country and that starts out with the 2nd round for us,” coach Zach Prince said. “The Las Vegas Legends, they might not have the name recognition that maybe an MLS team does, but if we take them lightly we will punish us. So, we need to make sure that we are very prepared going into that game.”

New Mexico and Las Vegas will square off on April 5 at the UNM soccer complex. It will be the first game of the U.S. Open for United this year, but the black and yellow have a history of success in the tournament.

In 2019, New Mexico United advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament after wins over USL teams Phoenix Rising and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, as well as MLS clubs Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. New Mexico fell to tournament finalist Minnesota United.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest national soccer tournament in the country. It is a knockout style tournament featuring teams from armature, semi-pro and professional. In 2021, a record 103 teams appeared in the tournament.