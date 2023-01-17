ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was the first player to sign with New Mexico United. Forward Devon Sandoval also scored the first goal in team history.

Tuesday, the former Eldorado Eagles and Lobos standout announced his retirement. “I’m like at 92 percent at peace with this, which is still an A,” said Sandoval. “When I look back on my career, I’m at peace with that. There’s honestly more than I could have expected or dreamt of.”

Other firsts in Sandoval’s career include United’s first-ever playoff goal and the team’s first Open Cup goal. Sandoval started his 10-year professional career when Real Salt Lake took him in the MLS Superdraft in 2013. He spent four seasons in Salt Lake.

Sandoval has been the face of New Mexico United for the last five years. His last season was probably his most challenging after issues with his heart forced him to take a break. “You know, I came back, you know, this last year after having a heart attack,” said Sandoval. “I was able to play and be, like, in the best shape of my life. So, it kind of gives me peace walking away.”

Sandoval hasn’t ruled out possibly coaching in the future. For now, he is set for the next part of his life. Sandoval has a job lined up that he would not reveal. He said the job will give him an opportunity for a career. New Mexico United will honor Sandoval during the 2023 season.