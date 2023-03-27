ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United midfielder Cristian Nava will miss the 2023 season with an ACL tear. A press release from New Mexico United said Nava suffered the injury in a recent workout.

The former Albuquerque High Bulldogs star was last year’s success story. Nava was a member of the New Mexico United Academy before working his way onto the first team, becoming the first to complete the path to pro process.

After getting a full contract with the big club, Nava did not disappoint. He was a spark plug for the team, starting several games and scoring two goals during the season. New Mexico United is 1-0 this season and will play their second game on the road at Oakland Roots SC Saturday, Apr. 1, at 8 p.m.