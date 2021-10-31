NM United wins their final regular season match, but fall just short of playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United finished their regular season strong, as they notched a 3-1 victory at home. However, it wouldn’t be all good news on Saturday night, as NM United missed out on the playoffs this season.

“The guys executed what we were trying to do extremely well, you know, and we talked about it a lot this week about what we can control, which is our result, winning at home, sending our fans off on a great note here at the Lab. Most wins in club history at 12, one of the best home records in the league, and again, that’s a testament to not only the players and how they execute here at home but really our fan base,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Coach Lesesne was happy with how his team finished strong and didn’t dwell on what could happen. NM United will not be in the playoffs this year, because while they won, they also needed Rio Grande Valley to either lose or draw against El Paso. RGV Toros defeated El Paso on Saturday night 4-1. RGV finishes the regular season with 47 points, which is just one more point than NM United’s final point total. Overall, NM United finishes with a 12 win, 10 loss, and 10 draw record.