ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United opened their 2022 USL Championship Season on Sunday at home, in front of 11,247 fans. The Black and Yellow played in front of a great crowd, and they performed for the fans, as they beat Las Vegas Lights FC 2-0.

NM United is now 1-0 on the season and will move on to play at rival El Paso on Saturday at 6pm.