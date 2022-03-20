ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United ended a 34-game home winning streak for the El Paso Locomotive on Saturday, as the Black and Yellow notched two goals in a 2-1 victory. El Paso took the first lead in this game, but NM United would tie it at one going into the break-off of a nice chip-shot goal from Neco Brett. NM United extended their lead in the second half after Tabort Etaka Preston scored his first goal as a member of NM United.

The Black and Yellow win their first road match of the season and their second straight on the year. “It doesn’t mean anything extra that they haven’t lost here in a long time. What it means is we played well tonight and we executed tonight,” said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

Now 2-0 on the year, NM United will return home on Saturday to host Orange County. That game will kick off at 4 p.m.