NM United wins at home on Saturday, 4-2 over Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United played in their fourth preseason game on Saturday. The United hosted Colorado Springs Switchbacks in Albuquerque, at NM United’s Mesa Del Sol training facility.

It was another great turnout and the fans got a solid show on Saturday, as NM United scored four goals in this game. Isidro Martinez notched two goals on Saturday, one in the first half and another in the second half. NM United led 3-1 at the half, and while they won 4-2, Head Coach Troy Lesesne still sees places to improve upon.

“I just told the group I really liked our approach in the first half. I thought that looked like New Mexico United and in the second half, I don’t think that we started fast enough in that second half. So, I think we have to put two halves together. Defensively, I thought for the most part that I loved the way pressed. I loved the way that we defended and our goals came off of that in a lot of circumstances,” said Troy Lesesne.

Now 2-2 in their preseason, NM United will remain at home to host Tucson next Saturday at 11 a.m.