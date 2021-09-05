NM United wins at home on Saturday night, 3-2 over Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is officially back in the win column, after a 3-2 victory over Colorado Springs on Friday night in Albuquerque. NM United was determined to turn things around after a loss last week, and they came out quick on the offensive end. Chris Wehan scored the first goal in the third minute.

An own goal would follow that in the 23rd minute from Rashid Tetteh, but that would not affect this team as they pushed forward and led 2-1 at the half after a solid goal in the 42nd minute from Josh Suggs.

Devon Sandoval then notched a goal early in the second half, and while they gave up a goal later NM United would outlast for their first win since July. NM United is now 7-7-7 on the season and with 28 points they sit in fifth place in the USL Championship Mountain Division. Their next game will be on the road against Austin Bold on Friday at 7 p.m.