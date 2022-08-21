ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered a huge victory at home on Saturday, in a 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay. This marks their eleventh win overall on the season, but just their fourth at home. Chirs Wehan scored the first goal of this match in the 38th minute and just one minute after that, Tabort Etaka Preston notched a second goal. NM United held on to win after that in what Wehan says, was a big moment for this club and the fans.

“A big moment and I felt like man, we needed that – like we needed the fans. They have been behind us, but we needed them to have something to cheer about and that was really special and I think getting two goals in front of them, I hope that gets them excited to keep pushing us through the rest of this last stretch of the season,” said Wehan.

Now 11-6-9 on the season, NM United moves on to play at Colorado Springs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.