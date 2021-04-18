NM United wins again on Saturday, 3-1 over Tucson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United won for a second straight week at home, as they beat FC Tucson on Saturday 3-1. NM United got goals from Josh Suggs, Justin Schmidt, and Amando Moreno on Saturday.

NM United really showed off their offensive skills which were highlighted by some newer players. Brian Brown looked great up front for the United, and Isidro Martinez was also electric for the team as he played some great balls in the box including an assist to Schmidt in the second half.

“The expectation is, regardless of who is on the field, they know their role and they are going to complete it to the best of their ability. So, for Chello (Martinez) to come in and hit it the way he was for each one of those. It’s great and you know, everything after that is up to us,” said Justin Schmidt.

New Mexico United has one more preseason match before they begin their regular season, and as of now, this team is liking how they are meshing and how they have progressed in the preseason. “We are improving every game, you know, from the first game to this one. We are getting results now and we are winning games, so it is good. We just have to keep building on that,” said Brian Brown.

NM United’s next match is on Saturday at Phoenix.