NM United wins 3rd straight after 2-1 victory over Real Monarchs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered their third-consecutive victory after a 2-1 win over Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday night.

NM United got off to a quick start in this match, as Amando Moreno would put in a goal at the 5-minute mark, off of a solid free kick from Chris Wehan. NM United led 1-0 at the break, but they would start out the second half just as strong.

Chris Wehan would open the half with a deep shot, which would mark his sixth goal of the season. Real Monarchs would score not too long after that, but NM United would hold them off for the victory.

They now have 19 points and a record of 6-2-1, which lengthens their lead in the Group-C standings. NM United’s next match will be on Saturday against Colorado Springs at 6 p.m.