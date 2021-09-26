NM United wins 2nd straight game, 1-0 over San Antonio Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wins are crucial down the homestretch of the regular season, and New Mexico United delivered on Saturday in San Antonio. The Black and Yellow notched their second-consecutive victory on Saturday night, as they took out San Antonio FC 1-0. A goal in the 84th minute from Chris Wehan sealed the victory for NM United.

NM United now has 9 wins, 8 losses, and 7 draws on the season. There are just eight games remaining in the regular season and up next for NM United is Rio Grande Valley. NM United will host RGV on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Albuquerque.

