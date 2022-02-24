ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United players got a sneak peek at their new locker room and facilities at Mesa Del Sol. New Mexico United posted a video, giving fans a sneak peek of the new facility.
They are putting the finishing touches on everything. The facility will include new locker rooms, offices, a training room, and more. The team says it should be ready for move-in in a few weeks.