ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United players got a sneak peek at their new locker room and facilities at Mesa Del Sol. New Mexico United posted a video, giving fans a sneak peek of the new facility.

They are putting the finishing touches on everything. The facility will include new locker rooms, offices, a training room, and more. The team says it should be ready for move-in in a few weeks.