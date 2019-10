ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico United is hoping for a big win to set them into the playoffs. This match is something the team has been preparing for.

“We need to come out as if this is a playoff match itself. I think that this is a key in terms of mentality for us. We need to put out all of our efforts into winning this game,” said NM United Coach Troy Lesesne.

United will play Tacoma Defiance on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. The game is set for 7 p.m.