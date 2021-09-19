NM United takes out Real Monarchs on Saturday at home, 2-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every win is now crucial for New Mexico United as they head down the homestretch of the USL Championship regular season. Coming off of a tough 1-0 loss to Austin last week, this win over Real Monarchs was huge for the Black and Yellow, as they won 2-1 at home, in front of their fans.

Amando Moreno scored the first goal for NM United and after Real Monarchs tied it up, Chris Wehan would hit the game-winner in the 80th minute. Now 8-8-7 on the season, NM United moves on to play at San Antonio on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.