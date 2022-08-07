ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t a good performance on Saturday night for New Mexico United, as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Miami at home. This loss marks their second straight at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park and it’s also the worst loss this team has had at home in club history.

Miami FC started the scoring just before the half with a goal in stoppage time. Miami then added a goal in the 51st minute, and to cap off a tough night, a miscue from Kalen Ryden led to another Miami goal in the 79th minute.

NM United finished with 21 total shots, but only 2 of those shots would be on target. NM United will now look to bounce back on the road, when they play LA Galaxy III on Sunday, August, 14, at 6:00 p.m.