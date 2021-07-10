NM United snaps losing streak at home on Friday, 2-1 win over Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back in the win column after a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs Friday night. This match definitely had its ups and downs and started with a one-hour weather delay.

NM United took the early lead with a nice free-kick from Josh Suggs that found Sergio Rivas, who would then find the net in the 16th minute of the match. This lead would not last through the half though, as the Switchbacks would answer before the break after a bad pass from Kalen Ryden led to a goal, but even worse news would come from this as defender Sam Hamilton would have to leave this match in an ambulance after injuring his ankle.

The second half would be a weird one most of the way through, as NM United could not capitalize on goal – even though Colorado Springs was down a man after a red card. The Black and Yellow would finally capitalize in extra time though, as Micheal Azira found the net in the 91st minute and Ilija Ilić found the net in the 93rd minute. Six minutes of extra time was played and that would be the final.

NM United is now 5-4-2 on the year with 17 points on the table. With this win, NM United moves up to third place in the USL’s Mountain Division. Their next game will be on Monday against the Charleston Battery at 7:30 p.m.