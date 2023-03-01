ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for individual New Mexico United USL Championship home matches are now available. There will be 17 home matches held at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Season ticket holders can also purchase individual tickets for 20% off the normal price during the season. They will need to click the “offers” section of the SeatGeek app to access it. The 2023 NM United season begins on March 18 at Miami FC with the first home match on April 15 against San Diego Loyal SC.