NM United signs Veteran Midfielder Will Seymore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United capped off the first weekend of the New Year with the signing of midfielder Will Seymore. Seymore has seven years of professional experience, which includes five years in the USL Championship and most recently two years in the Irish Premier Division. During his time in Ireland Seymore was also a crucial contributor to Sligo Rovers’ qualification for the UEFA Europa League in 2020.

Seymore is excited to join this club and even knows a couple of the current players, Sergio Rivas and Chris Wehan. “Yeah, to link up with Sergio again, he is a great kid. And obviously, I was with him at Reno when he was a little bit younger, he was kind of fresh into the pros and stuff,” said Will Seymore.

Seymore hopes to use the experience he gained playing in Ireland to this team. He also feels very confident coming into this USL season with this strong group of players. “They are all great players and I think if we can hit the ground running and get a good fit, a good chemistry, it’s a lethal squad. I think it’s going to be a good culture, a good team, and like I said supremely talented,” said Seymore.