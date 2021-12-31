NM United signs Jamaican Goal Scorer, Neco Brett

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United made another addition to their roster just before the new year, as they officially signed striker Neco Brett. Brett is 29 years old and ranks 7th in most goals scored in USL Championship regular season history (62), with an additional four postseason tallies, and two more in the US Open Cup to his name.

He was fifth in scoring in the USL Championship last season, finishing with 18 goals on the year, making the 2021 USL Championship All-League Team, and leading Birmingham Legion FC to the postseason.

In his first season as Head Coach of New Mexico United, Zach Prince has said that he wants this team to be stronger on the attacking end, and Brett says that made coming to NM United more attractive. “I was just talking to him (Zach Prince) maybe two days ago or maybe a day ago and just having a good conversation on the type of football we want to play. I am just excited to be apart of the team and I am ready to go”, said Neco Brett.