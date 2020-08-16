NM United shutout Colorado Springs on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season, New Mexico United get the result they wanted against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a 1-0 win Saturday. The game was a defensive struggle with both teams remaining scoreless until deep in the first half.

Chris Wehan came through for New Mexico United in the 45th minute with a soft touch goal that ended up being the only one in the match. Wehan has five goals this season. The victory improved New Mexico United’s record to 4-2-1. United added three more points for 13.

United rival El Paso is second in group C with 8 points. Colorado Springs sits at the bottom of the division at 1-4-1. New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday for a match against Real Monarchs SLC. It’s the second of three games in 7 days for United.