NM United set to launch a USL Academy Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced that the club will be launching a USL Academy Program in 2021. This new team will be made up of local players between the ages of 16 to 19.

“It’s a pathway for these players in New Mexico to play for their local club team professionally in New Mexico. We believe this is a key piece to our club,” said Assistant Coach and Director of Youth Programming Zach Prince.

A nine-match schedule is expected to be announced at a later date. New Mexico United Academy Team will compete in the Southwest Division in 2021 against the following: