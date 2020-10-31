NM United set to launch a USL Academy Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced that the club will be launching a USL Academy Program in 2021. This new team will be made up of local players between the ages of 16 to 19.

“It’s a pathway for these players in New Mexico to play for their local club team professionally in New Mexico. We believe this is a key piece to our club,” said Assistant Coach and Director of Youth Programming Zach Prince.

A nine-match schedule is expected to be announced at a later date. New Mexico United Academy Team will compete in the Southwest Division in 2021 against the following:

  • Colorado Rush
  • El Paso Locomotive FC
  • FC Tucson
  • Orange County SC
  • Phoenix Rising FC
  • San Francisco Glens
  • Ventura County Fusion

