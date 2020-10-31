NM United set to launch a USL Academy Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced that the club will be launching a USL Academy Program in 2021. This new team will be made up of local players between the ages of 16 to 19.
“It’s a pathway for these players in New Mexico to play for their local club team professionally in New Mexico. We believe this is a key piece to our club,” said Assistant Coach and Director of Youth Programming Zach Prince.
A nine-match schedule is expected to be announced at a later date. New Mexico United Academy Team will compete in the Southwest Division in 2021 against the following:
- Colorado Rush
- El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tucson
- Orange County SC
- Phoenix Rising FC
- San Francisco Glens
- Ventura County Fusion
- Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race
- Quiz: How well do you know the White House families?
- $1,200 direct payments: Americans blame both parties for stimulus check stalemate
- View with caution: This may be America’s creepiest Halloween display
- Maurice Greene is determined to get UFC win on Saturday