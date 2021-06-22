NM United selling discounted tickets to celebrate state’s reopening

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new mexico united logo_1557371153472.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of New Mexico’s full reopening on July 1, New Mexico United is selling thousands of tickets at a discounted price. More than 1,900 will be sold for $5.05. This is for games on July 9 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and July 12 against Charleston Battery. The matches will still be at 75% capacity.

“We’re so excited to finally play in front of a completely full stadium once again,” said New Mexico United President and CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release from New Mexico United. “We want to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of fully reopening together. We have been selling out matches at 75% capacity, and we can’t wait to completely pack The Lab again.”

Games will fully reopen to 100% capacity for the July 24 games against El Paso Locomotive FC. The discounted tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. in-store and at 10 a.m. online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit newmexicoutd.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES