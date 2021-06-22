NM United selling discounted tickets to celebrate state’s reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of New Mexico’s full reopening on July 1, New Mexico United is selling thousands of tickets at a discounted price. More than 1,900 will be sold for $5.05. This is for games on July 9 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and July 12 against Charleston Battery. The matches will still be at 75% capacity.

“We’re so excited to finally play in front of a completely full stadium once again,” said New Mexico United President and CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release from New Mexico United. “We want to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of fully reopening together. We have been selling out matches at 75% capacity, and we can’t wait to completely pack The Lab again.”

Games will fully reopen to 100% capacity for the July 24 games against El Paso Locomotive FC. The discounted tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. in-store and at 10 a.m. online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit newmexicoutd.com.