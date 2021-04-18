NM United reveal their new home kits to fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United unveiled their new home kits for the season. On Sunday, the team launched their kits at the Electric Playhouse where fans were able to go out and meet some of the players while shopping for the new kits.

In partnership with the Electric Playhouse, the jerseys feature a Puma logo, and this year, leaving behind the classic yellow and black. The new jerseys are in electric turquoise.

“Turquoise is something we’ve always wanted to do. Obviously, turquoise is tied to the hearts of New Mexico. It’s our state stone, it’s included in jewelry, leather in our clothes. Turquoise is a part of New Mexico,” said Director of Communications for United, David Carl.

COVID restrictions were in place on Sunday. This is the third home kit they have released.