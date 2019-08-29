NM United ready to bounce back at home on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United had a tough weekend on the road, as they lost to San Antonio on Sunday 5-0. The team is now in 9th place in the USL Western Conference Standings, which is one spot out of playoff contention.

The United do still have nine games remaining to improve their record, and seven of those nine remaining games are at home. This team has faith that they will bounce back strong on Sunday at home, against Orange County.

“It doesn’t take long for this group to bounce back, and again that just goes into the character of the group, and really just the spirit of the group. I think they are really looking forward to what we have left in the season, and trying to take full advantage of that. So we are all excited,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.